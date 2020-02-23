1936-2020 Willie Ruth (Williams) Kirkwood of Allen, Texas passed away on February 15, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born on August 14, 1936 to George H. Williams, Sr. and Ruby Lee Harper (Cochran) Williams. Willie Ruth was a member of the Starlight Missionary Baptist Church in Beaumont, Texas. Willie Ruth is survived by her sons, David Kirkwood and wife, Beverly of Louisville, Kentucky and Randy A. Kirkwood, Sr. of Allen, Texas; daughters, Myra Kirkwood Montique and husband, Husein of Allen, Texas, Cynthia Kirkwood Rasberry and husband, Donald of Beaumont, Texas, and LaTorsha E. Petry of Pearland, Texas; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Lee Willie Monroe and Tella Briggs; brothers, George H. Williams, Jr. and William Goodman. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Starlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1090 Buford Street, Beaumont, Texas 77701. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Assocation, https://www.alz.org/
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020