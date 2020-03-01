Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Gene (Smart) Shahan. View Sign Service Information Levingston Funeral Home 2001 Nall St Port Neches , TX 77651 (409)-722-0253 Send Flowers Obituary

1932-2020 Wilma Gene Smart Shahan of Port Neches died Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born on April 2, 1932 in Port Neches and was a graduate of Port Neches-Groves High School. She worked at the First National Bank of Port Neches and Goodrich-Gulf Chemical Company before leaving the area after marriage. She retired from the corporate office of Prudential Financial in New Jersey in 1989 and returned to Port Neches and has been a 30 year member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church. Wilma is survived by her husband of 66 years, Clarence B. Shahan; a daughter, Katherine Eileen Higgins and husband Patrick of Florida; a brother, John A Smart and his wife Marriott of Colorado; several cousins, nieces, a grand-niece and a grand-nephew. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Entombment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 805 Sierra Drive, Port Neches, Texas 77651.

Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2020

