Wilson "Lee" Johnston (1957 - 2019)
Service Information
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX
77713
(409)-866-3838
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
View Map
Obituary
Wilson "Lee" Johnston, 62, of Winnie, died Tuesday, December 22, 2019, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont. He was born on November 4, 1957, to Judith Dove Johnston and Robert Johnston, in Beaumont. Lee worked as an Instrumentation and Electrical Supervisor for Goodyear.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy Johnston; son, Christopher Johnston; and mother-in-law, Joy Labove, all of Winnie.
He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Ryan Johnston.
A gathering of Mr. Johnston's family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., with his funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A family committal will be held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont.
Complete and updated information may be found at broussards1889.com.

Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 27, 2019
