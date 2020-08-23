Winnie Rose (Johnson) Elliott passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 19, 2020 at the young age of 87. She was born on April 9, 1933 in Starks, LA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dave C. Johnson, and Slanie (Brown) Johnson, her husband, Carl C. Elliott, Sr, sisters, Lavern Fleetwood, and Jeanette Rice. Survivors include brother, Hardy Johnson (Mallory) of Hilton Head, SC., Children Carl C. Elliott, JR (Brenda), Karen Organ (John), Shannon Gentry (Buz), Crystal Freed (Danny). She was blessed with 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews and many friends who will miss her sweet smile. She attended South Park High School and enjoyed her many years in Beaumont, TX. All those who loved her, will miss her greatly and rejoice in knowing she is now in the arms of Jesus. Due to the pandemic, a private family visitation will be at Dorman Funeral Home, in Orange, TX, prior to graveside services on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Doyle Cemetery, in Starks, LA, at 11:30 AM, where your presence is welcomed. Special thanks go out to Affinity Hospice for providing such great care, and comfort during her time of need. In lieu of flowers we kindly ask that you donate to the Alzheimer's/Dementia foundations.



