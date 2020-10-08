1/
Woodrow Keith Whitehead
1938 - 2020
Woodrow Keith "Toby" Whitehead passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. Services will be at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery in Reno, Nevada.

Toby was born June 2, 1938, in San Augustine, Texas, to Marvin and Leona Hallmark Whitehead. He was retired from the Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Whitehead and Leona Hallmark Whitehead Allen.

He is survived by his sister, Brenda Holt; his brother, Jimmy Allen; his daughter, Judith Marie McClellan; five grandchildren and nine great-children.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
(254) 753-3691
