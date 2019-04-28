Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wyatt Haisten Thomas. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Northwoods Presbyterian Church 3320 Cypress Creek Pkwy Houston , TX View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

1969 -2019 Thomas Wyatt Haisten, of Spring, Texas, gained his angel wings on April 24, 2019. He was born on December 20, 1969 in Houston, TX and adopted by his loving parents Maurice Wyatt and Betty Ann Haisten. He was raised in Beaumont, TX where he graduated from Kelly High School in 1988. He attended Stephen F. Austin College where he graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration. During his career as financial advisor, he also obtained an MBA, AIF (Accredited Investment Fiduciary), ChFC (Chartered Financial Consultant) and CFC (Chartered Life Underwriter). From May 1994 to April 2009, he worked with A.G Edwards/Wachovia Securities/Wells Fargo as a financial advisor prior to becoming First Vice President/Investments. From April 2009 to April 2019, he worked at Stifel Financial Corp as First Vice President/Investments. He was respected and loved by so many people. His work ethic and capabilities were considered to be superior. His generosity was shown in many ways from starting Driving Jacks in Stephen F. Austin, to devoting time to many charities and church. He is survived by his loving wife, Tina Haisten; his children, Caleb Milleson and Kamryn Milleson; mother, Betty Haisten; his siblings, George Haisten, Susan Haisten, and Penny Haisten Kavanaugh and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt, and uncle. A memorial service for Thomas is to be planned as Northwoods Presbyterian Church (3320 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, TX) on May 4, 2019 at 11am. A reception at the church to follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests the consideration of a donation to the , the or Saint Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Beaumont, TX.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

