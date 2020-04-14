Wyvon Schroeder, 89, died on April 11, 2020. She was born in Port Arthur Texas, July 2, 1930. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Schroeder, parents James and Norma Brown, sister Earline Ranka, brother-in-law Charles, and nephews David and Danny Ranka, sister Elna Albers and brother-in-law Rev. Walter Albers, and brother-in-law Dr. Lewis Wilson.
She is survived by brother Dr. Jim Brown and wife Nelda, sister Wanda Wilson, nieces Lou Reeves, Lauri Ford, Sharon Parker, Kathy Payne and Beth Adams. She is also survived by Nephews James Ranka, Jeff Albers, Mike Brown, and Bobby Wilson.
Due to COVID-19, a private family graveside service will be held. All services are under the direction of Melancon's Funeral Home.
In lieu of usual remembrances, memorials can be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Groves, Texas.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2020