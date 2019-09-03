Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yawn Bobbie Jo Stracener. View Sign Service Information Melancon's Funeral Home 1605 Avenue H Nederland , TX 77627 (409)-722-0218 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM First Baptist Church Nederland , TX View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Nederland , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bobbie Jo Stracener Yawn 1948 - 2019 Bobbie Jo Stracener Yawn, 70, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at her home in Nederland, Texas. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Nederland. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Nederland with the burial at Memory Gardens. Bobbie was born December 20, 1948 to Bruce Stracener, Sr. and Vera Kemp Stracener in DeRidder, Louisiana. After graduating from East Beauregard High School in Beauregard Parrish, where she was the best all-state basketball player and student leader; Bobbie began her career in banking in DeRidder, Louisiana before coming to Beaumont to work at First Security National Bank. She met her husband, Wayne Yawn, and they were married six months later and moved to Nederland, where she was a member of First Baptist Church for some 48 years and served on several committees. Bobbie was retired from South Trust Bank in Groves with thirty-five years of service. After retirement she was employed with Dr. Jim Bell in Nederland until his retirement. Bobbie worked part time at La-Tee-Da Boutique in Beaumont. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother "Bobba". But most importantly, she loved the Lord Jesus. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce Stracener, Sr. and Vera Stracener. Bobbie is survived by her husband of forty-eight years, Wayne Yawn of Nederland; daughter, Ashli and husband Chris Baldridge of Lufkin; grandson, Callen Baldridge of Lufkin, who knew his grandmother as "Bobba"; sister, Linda Atkinson and husband Ronnie of Grandbury; brothers, Bruce Stracener, Jr. and wife Carolyn of Nederland, and Raymond Stracener and wife Karen of Pineville, Louisiana; numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends. Services are under the direction of Melancon's Funeral Home in Nederland.

