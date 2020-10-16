Yip P Chan (Vivian) was born in Lumpur, Malaysia on November 23, 1948 and died on September 4, 2020 at the age of 71. She worked at Baptist Hospital for 12 years and at The Rogers Cancer Center for 21 years.



Yip P. is survived by her brothers, Kam Yeon Chan, Kan Hing Chan (Ivan), Kam Him Chan (Tim), and Kam Fatt Chan (Jeffrey), and sister in Law Julie Teoh. She is also survived by her nephews Alex Chan (wife Sandra Conceicao, Andy Chan (Renay Borthwick), grandnephew Cooper Chan, grandnieces Tory, Sofia, Annabella Chan and her cousin-Siew Ying (sister).



She is preceded in death by her parents, Chan Chong Yen and Yuen Choy, her brother Kam Fatt Chan (Jeffrey) and her sister Yuet Hoh Chan.



A Celebration of Life Service is Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00 am at Beaumont Botanical Gardens, 6088 Babe Zaharias Dr. Beaumont, Texas 77705. Face Masks are Required!



In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beaumont Botanical Gardens in memory of Yip P. Chan (Vivian). All donations are tax deductible and will be used to maintain the Gardens and promote gardening in Southeast Texas.



