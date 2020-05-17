Yvonne Lyle Craig Osborne Moor, 88, passed away peacefully in her home in Beaumont on May 5, 2020. She was born in Houston on August 19, 1931, to Kathleen Taulbee Lyle and Robert Marshall Lyle and spent her childhood in Bay City, Texas where she attended Bay City High School, was a cheerleader and graduated valedictorian of her class. She attended H. Sophie Newcomb Memorial College in New Orleans, and later graduated with Honors from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Business Administration. She worked in the banking industry in Beaumont for over 20 years. She served as a President of the Beaumont Junior League, a Director of the Beaumont Art Museum and as an active member in the Beaumont Heritage Society. Yvonne was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and was a great friend to many from all walks of life. She had a wonderful character, combining keen intellectual insight with a seemingly endless sense of understanding and grace. She was a devoted Christian who practiced her faith through her actions, never judging, always offering love, understanding and forgiveness. Those who knew her became a better person from knowing her. Yvonne was married three times, first to Gordon A. Craig of Janesville, Wisconsin; then to Jackson Broocks Osborne of Beaumont, Texas; and finally, to Leslie Millard Moor Jr. of Beaumont, Texas, with whom she lived her final years in Rockport, Texas, and Beaumont. She is survived by her sister Claire Lyle Sucsy, of Evanston, Illinois; her children, Carolyn Craig Ruddy and husband James Roane Ruddy, of Beaumont; David Marshall Craig and wife Valerie Brett Craig, of Boone, North Carolina, and Charles McLay Craig and wife Elizabeth Grogan Craig, of Driftwood, Texas; her grandchildren, Andrew Marshall Craig, Matthew Stewart Craig, Lucas McLay Craig and Ian Grogan Craig. Those who also mourn her include Christine Moor, Ezra and Amrita Moor, Crisler and Yoko Moor, Cristin Moor, Leslie Moor, Ava Moor, Annie Moor and Dan Reitz, Ada Moor-Reitz, Christine and Howard Juckett, Katherine and Steve Evans, and Caelan Evans; Allen Wilson Osborne and Diane Arceneaux, Jackson Broocks Osborne, Jr. and Jeannie Willcox Osborne, Jackson Broocks Osborne III and Erin Osborne, and Eugene Edwards Osborne. We offer gratitude to all the compassionate caregivers and hospice workers who have assisted Yvonne with special thanks to Shirley Prejean, Linda Johnson, Louie Yap, Carlitha Carrier and Chriseline Yearwood. Cremation arrangements for Mrs. Moor were handled through Broussard's Crematorium, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A memorial service will be held at a time and place to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 4090 Delaware Street, Beaumont, Texas 77706. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise on May 17, 2020.