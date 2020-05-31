Yvonne Nicholson, 79, of Nederland Tx, died at home Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born June 17, 1940, in Port Neches, to Vivian Irene Osborne and Harold (H.K.) Osborne.

Yvonne enjoyed her time with family more than anything. During her life she enjoyed camping, fishing, bowling, collecting antiques, oldies music, and especially anything related to Christmas. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of fifty-four years, Fred J. Nicholson, of Nederland; two sons: Craig Corley and wife Janie, of Kirbyville, and Gregg Nicholson and wife Kim, of Port Neches; five grandchildren: Britney Morrison and husband, Dr. Justin Morrison, of Lumberton; Brandon Corley and wife, Sarah, of Nederland; Gunnar Nicholson and wife, Jade, of Groves; Colt Nicholson, of Port Neches; Tad Smith and wife, Lindsay, of Montgomery; and five great-grandchildren: Hunter, Tucker, and Tyler Morrison; Brooks Nicholson; and Riley Smith. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews that always had a special place in Aunt Yvonne's heart.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Vivian Irene and Harold (H.K.) Osborne; five brothers: Harold, Melvin, Bill, Fred and Ralph Osborne; and one sister: Betty LeBlue.

There will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Yvonne's life on Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. at her son's home in Kirbyville. Contact any family member for directions and address.

Special thank you to Proctor Funeral Home for their kind consideration and to Broussard's Mortuary for their assistance during our difficult time.

