Yvonne graduated from Burkeville High School in 1939 and worked for the Ration Board in Newton during World War II. There she met and later married, Phillip Lewis "Pete" Wilson, on September 1, 1941. The youngfamily then moved to Houston in 1950, where her husband accepted a position with the United States Postal Service. They later moved to Beaumont to raise their family. Yvonne was a consummate mother, Sunday school teacher, Blue Bird leader, and Cub Scout den mother. After their children were grown, Yvonne returned to work at the White House department store.

Survivors include her daughter, Phyllis Yvonne Mullin and her husband, Patrick; son, James "Mike" Wilson and his wife, Debbie; grandchildren, Kelly Yvonne Borrelle and her husband, Michael; Christopher Mullin and his wife, Katie; Cory Mullin and his wife, Tiffany; Craig Mullin; Michelle Hefley and her husband, Travis; Phillip Wilson; Brandon Wilson; great-grandchildren, Ava Yvonne Borrelle, Kate Borrelle, Cooper Mullin, Alex Mullin, Michael Mullin, David Mullin, Michael Hefley, Sunny Hefley; sister, Nancy Guidry and her husband, Carl; brother, Will Fee; and her treasured nieces and nephews, Sherri Rinando and her husband, Paul; Steve Guidry; and Scott Guidry and his wife, Julie; and great nieces and nephews, Erin Culp and her husband, Zach; Jack Guidry; and Mae Guidry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of fifty-seven years, Phillip "Pete" Wilson; brothers, Rayford Fee, Jack Fee, and Bob Fee.

A gathering of Mrs. Wilson's family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Her Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 14, 2019, at Broussard's, with her interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont.

