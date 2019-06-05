1956 - 2019 Zelda Hardy Finch, 63, of Beaumont, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on April 7, 1956, in Beaumont, to Lois Pearl Coffey and William Judson Hardy. Zelda was a bookkeeper for Beaumont Rice Mill. Survivors include her partner, Arthur "Buddy" Anderson, of Beaumont; brother, John Ware and his wife, Dot, of Mauriceville; sister, Rhonda Peavey and her husband, Bryan, of Beaumont; and numerous nieces and nephews. A gathering of Ms. Finch's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019, at Broussard's, with her interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 5, 2019