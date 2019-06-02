1919 - 2019 Zelma Delores Bertram of Beaumont, Texas passed away May 30, 2019. She was born in Saratoga, Texas on December 9, 1919 to Miles and Lona Mae (Smith) Jordan. She is survived by daughter, Donna Murphree of San Marcos, Texas; granddaughter, Sarah Aultman and husband, Jeremy of San Marcos; grandson, Ryan Doyle and wife, Angela of Schertz; great-grandsons, Gage Aultman, Sylas Aultman, and Jordan Doyle; and great-grand- daughter, Roslyn Doyle. She was predeceased by husband, Oliver H. Bertram, Jr. Mrs. Bertram was a Charter member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Beaumont Texas. Graveside services will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Beaumont, Texas on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Legends Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas 512-256-1220
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 2, 2019