1926 - 2019 Zethria Frederick, 93, of Lumberton, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was born in Trinity County, Texas on March 14, 1926. Zethria loved the outdoors; she liked to ride up to the lake in the springtime looking at the wildflowers. She also enjoyed tending to her garden taking care of her plants and flowers. She was a great cook, and gumbo was her specialty. She also liked to can her homemade jelly. Zethria was a very giving woman, she was always donating to lots of different charities. She will be greatly missed by her many loved ones. Zethria is preceded in death by her husband, Louis Frederick; father of her children, Henry Okun; parents, Clifton and Mamie Martin; and a brother, James Martin. She is survived by her loving sons, Johnny Okun and wife, Lisa of Beaumont, Ralph Okun and wife, Veronica of Lumberton; brother, Penny Martin of Vidor; sister, Addie Okun of Lumberton; grandkids, Renee' Boykin and husband, Kevin of Lumberton, Darrel Okun and wife, Laura of Trinidad, CO, Justin Okun of Lumberton; 6 great- grandkids; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her family will receive friends Monday, April 8, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Home, 415 N. 4th Street, Silsbee, TX, 77656, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Farmer Funeral Home, officiated by Reverend Jeff Lowe. Interment will follow at Leatherwood Cemetery in Lumberton. Serving as pallbearers will be Justin Okun, Brenner Boykin, Remington Boykin, Drake Boykin, Ricky Okun, and Mark Okun. Honorary pallbearers will be Guy Okun and Dale Okun.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zethria Frederick.
Farmer Funeral Home
415 North 4th Street
Silsbee, TX 77656
(409) 385-2828
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2019