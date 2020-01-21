LEBANON — Arnold (Arnie) Gilmer Crowder, 83, of Lebanon, died on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Born on January 16, 1937 to Harold Gilmer and Ada (nee: Flick) Crowder in French Lick, IN. Arnold graduated from high school in Delphi, Indiana and subsequently joined the Air Force. He received his bachelors degree from Arizona State University and his masters from the Air Force Institute of Technology. He retired as an aerospace engineer after 20 years of active duty in the Air Force followed by 20 years in Civil Service. He loved reading, spending time on the computer and most importantly spending time with his family.

Preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Betty Layman, he is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jean (nee Small) Crowder, two daughters, Angela (Bradley) Grimm of Liberty Township and Christina Crowder of Dayton and two grandchildren, Emma and Brendan Grimm.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the chapel at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. Arrangements made by Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hoskinsfh.com.