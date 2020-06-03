Avery Donovan Keadle
BEAVERCREEK — Avery Donovan Keadle, also known as AD, Ave, Cuddlebug, Bun, and Biscot, 22, of Beavercreek, Ohio went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, he left his earthly vessel and joined God the Father, Jesus His Son, and The Holy Spirit "43", on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Avery was born on July 1, 1997 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Jeffrey Philip and Holly Ann Lewis Keadle. He attended many churches and led worship with his bass guitar, singing voice and bright light. His home church was Onelove Church of God in Huber Heights, Ohio. Avery was a 2015 graduate of Beavercreek High School. Avery was an Independent Contractor who developed a passion for remodeling and starting his own remodeling and renovation business. Those who will always love him are his parents, Jeff (The Stache) and Holly (Mamma Bear), his brothers Mitchell (Mitch) and Zane (Ziggy), his fiancee Caroline Day (Biscotti), Mitchell's fiancee Mallory Farabaugh (Mal), his dog Maximillian (Max) who is now again by his side, dog Samwich (Sam), Grandparents Philip and Judy Keadle (Grandpa Phil and Grandma Judy/Bugga), Grandparents David and Carolyn Lewis (Papaw Dave and Grandma Carolyn), Aunts and Uncles, Rodney and Melisa Keadle, Brad and Sarah Lewis, Gregory and Tanis Keadle, Jacqueline and Justin Lewis McCormick. Cousins, Seth, Chelsea and Colson Keadle, Amber Keadle, Jordan and Kai Lewis, Morgan Keadle, Jayden Lewis, Autumn Keadle, Brenna Keadle, Treyton Keadle, and so many close friends who loved him "so much". A Celebration of Avery's life will be held at Greene County Expo Center, Assembly Hall, Xenia Ohio on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 4 pm to 8 pm. Avery's Celebration of Life Service will be held from 4 pm to 5 pm. If you do not plan on attending the service, we will be welcoming anyone who would like to visit with our family from 5 pm to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, we ask that any gifts be made to Onelove Church of God @ Onelovechurch.org so they may continue their mission to Love God and Love Others. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.

