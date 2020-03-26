XENIA — Donna Lou (Cox) Yates, age 81, of Xenia, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born March 19, 1939 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of William Laurence and Goldie (Gill) Cox.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter: LaDonna Lynn Yates; son: Marion Eldon "Tony" Yates Jr., brother: William (Billy) Cox; and sister: June Neilson.

Loving, kind and generous, Donna Lou (Cox) Yates has left this world to reunite with loved ones in heaven. She touched countless lives and never ceased demonstrating Christ's unconditional love to family, friends and strangers. A Sunday school teacher at Dayton Avenue Baptist Church for over 40 years, she tirelessly studied and shared the word of God. It's impossible to know how many were blessed by her constant production of pies, cakes and cookies. If not playing cards and board games with family, she could almost always be found enjoying the song birds that settled in her backyard. A wife, mother, and grandmother, she leaves behind her devoted husband of 63 years, Marion Eldon Yates. Donna and Eldon's Christ-centered commitment to one another is a powerful legacy for the Yates family. Donna also leaves behind her children: Shirley J. (James) Edwards, Douglas W. and Doris (Clark) Yates, David W. and Kathy (Maine) Yates, Thomas E. and Tina (Burns) Yates and Christopher A. and Mabi (Ponce De'Leon) Yates; a brother: James (Martha) Cox of Ripley, OH; 16 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She retired from JCPenney, after 29 years at the Xenia and Fairfield Commons Mall locations.

DUE TO RESTRICTIONS OF THE COVID-19 VIRUS, SERVICES ARE BEING HELD PRIVATELY. She will be buried at the Manchester Cemetery, Manchester, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shriners Hospital for Burned Children.