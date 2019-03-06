BEAVERCREEK — Dorothy Lee Boike, age 88, of Beavercreek passed away Saturday February 23, 2019 at the Traditions of Beavercreek Assisted Living Center. Mrs. Boike is survived by four children, Jeff (Terry) Boike of Hillsboro, Ohio, Connie (Earl) Cole of Hilliard, Ohio, Sandy (Greg) St. Clair of Hilliard, Ohio and Bob (LeAnn) Boike of Beavercreek, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beavercreek Senior Citizens Center, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.