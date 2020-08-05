BEAVERCREEK — Edith "Edie" M. Keast, age 79 of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away surrounded by her family and went to be with the Lord on July 27, 2020. She was born January 1, 1941 in Enon Valley, PA daughter of the late Lewis and Sara Straley.

Edie was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She grew up with the love and guidance at Enon Valley Presbyterian Church in PA, where she sang choir and helped teach Sunday School and where she found her love for teaching. Once married she moved to Beavercreek, Ohio where she was a faithful member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church for 46 years. She was active in the Choir and the Giving Garden and many other Church activities. Edie became a teacher for the Beavercreek City Schools where she taught first grade until she retired in 2011. She remained active as a volunteer after her retirement. Edie enjoyed many lasting friendships at Fitworks Silver Sneakers, Wartinger Park Historical Society, Women's League, and St. Andrews United Methodist STARS. Edie enjoyed spending time with her family especially her granddaughters. Some of her last words were that she would dearly miss everyone of her friends.

In addition to her parents, Edie was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Keast; and son, Mike Keast.

Edie is survived by her daughter, Michele (Ed) Schaaf; daughter-in-law, Brandy Keast; granddaughters, Danielle Schaaf, and Hannah Keast; brother, Jim (Carol) Straley; niece, Darcy Straley; nephew, Doug (Kelly) Straley; great nieces, Genesis and Trinity Straley; as well as numerous other family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Beavercreek, Ohio. This will be an outside service at 3 pm with family having a visitation 1 hr. before and after (2-5pm). Some chairs will be provided but you may also bring your own lawn chair to allow for social distancing.

The family would like to give a special Thanks to Hospice of Dayton, Pastor Lilanthi Ward, and her many friends for the love and care that they showed mom in her final days.

Memorial Contributions can be made in Edie's honor to St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Beavercreek, Ohio.