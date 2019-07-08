JANA MARIE GROFF-UPTHEGROVE, age 39, of Washington CH, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at Court House Manor after a lengthy illness.

She was born on April 8, 1980 in Hamilton County to James Groff and Barbara Black. She was a 1998 graduate of South High School in Wichita, Kansas. Jana furthered her education at the Nationwide Beauty Academy and had worked as a stylist at Kenneth's Salon in Columbus.

Jana is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Ava Boeshart; and grandparents, Taylor and Mary Groff, and Frank and Bea Black.

Survivors include her parents; husband, Eric Upthegrove; and children, Gage Boeshart, and Hunter Boeshart.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd., Circleville, OH 43113 or Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Ave., Washington CH, OH 43160.

The memorial service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Judy Chapel in the Washington Cemetery with Pastor Jay Lucas officiating. In keeping with Jana's wishes, cremation has taken place and she will be interred with her daughter.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Summers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.summersfuneralhome.com