BEAVERCREEK — Jeffrey Michael McGrath, age 42, of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Soin Medical Center. He was born on March 8, 1977, in Tacoma, Washington, the son of Michael and Janet (Knauth) McGrath, who survive him. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, Cecilia (Trimboli) McGrath; his two loving children, Sean and Sophia; 3 siblings, Scott and wife, Natalie McGrath, Julie and husband, Ian Baltzer, Emily and husband, Curvin Miller; his mother-in-law, Denise Trimboli; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jennifer Wourms, Franceso and wife, Alesha Trimboli, John and wife, Danielle Trimboli. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and long time friends. Jeff was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Julio Trimboli. He was a graduate of Carroll High School in 1995 and Miami University in 2000. Jeff was actively involved with the City of Beavercreek serving as the Director of Planning and Development. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle and mentor to the many youths he influenced with his dedicated involvement with The Beavercreek Stars athletic program for many years. Jeff's love of life and family and his dedication to the community he served will long be remembered in the hearts of all those he touched. The family will receive family and friends at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 272 Bainbridge Street, Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the McGrath Family Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/mcgrath-family-memorial-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.