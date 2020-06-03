BEAVERCREEK — John D. McDermott, 78, formerly of Beavercreek, entered God's Kingdom on May 14, 2020. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut on May 4, 1942 to Thomas and Patricia (Malone) McDermott. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers-in-law David Shaefer and Eric Rosenbaum. The eldest of seven children, John grew up in Maryland, where he loved spending time on the water boating, fishing, and crabbing. He graduated from the University of Maryland having participated in the Air Force ROTC, then earned a commission as a United States Air Force Officer, and proudly served his county for the next 22 years. John began his military career as a Supply Officer, and after two years, trained as a Navigator, fulfilling his dream of flying. During the Vietnam War, he navigated the C-141A cargo aircraft, and after the war, navigated Air Force aircraft, including the E-3A AWACS and Boeing 707-320B, all over the world. While stationed at Tinker Air Force Base, John earned a Master of Business Administration from Oklahoma City University. He was last assigned to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, where he retired as a Major. After retiring, he continued working as a military contractor and retired again, having spent 13 years in the technology industry. John was an avid and accomplished musician and taught himself to play guitar while in high school, eventually joining a band which played in church halls throughout the summer. Passionate about music, he spent most of his free time playing his electric guitar, piano and harmonica and became an expert in fingerpicking style guitar playing. John was a fan of Chet Atkins for nearly 60 years and more recently Tommy Emmanuel, who he delighted in meeting on several occasions. During retirement, John annually attended the Chet Atkins Appreciation Society Convention in Nashville, becoming well-known in the national fingerpicking community. Wanting to foster a love of music in children, John also taught weekly guitar lessons. When not playing music, he enjoyed attending church, working on home improvement projects, and showcasing his many international treasures brought home from his world travels. Above all, John was a devout Catholic and beloved by his children, Julie and James, who he unconditionally loved, encouraged and supported. John had a deep and profound love for his family, choosing to spend vacations traveling hundreds of miles to visit relatives across the country. He was exceptionally proud of his siblings' accomplishments, frequently boasting about their successes while ignoring his own. John will be remembered for his beaming smile, kindness, compassion, thoughtfulness, patience, humbleness, generosity, patriotism, courage, strength, and fighting spirit. John will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his daughter Julie (Brian) Babtist; son James McDermott; in-laws Julie and Gary Babtist; sisters Ann McDermott (Hal Markowitz), Margaret (Jeff) Hunt, Mary Rosenbaum, Jane "Jodi" Shaefer, and Catherine (Wilton) Connor; brother Paul (Cyn) McDermott; and many nieces and nephews. He is forever in our hearts. The family will hold a small, informal service on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 4pm at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street, Worthington. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30am Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 10700 Liberty Road, Powell. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations in John's memory to the Alzheimer's Association Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215. For webcasting information or to leave a message for the family, please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Beaver Creek News-Courant from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.