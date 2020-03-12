BEAVERCREEK — Leo Anthony Gambone, December 6, 1930 - February 20, 2020. Leo was a long-time resident of Beavercreek, Ohio, and most recently resided in Northbrook, Illinois. Leo was a veteran of the Korean War, and he spent most of his career as an electrical engineer working as a civil servant for the US Air Force at Wright-Patterson AFB. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Evelyn O'Brien Gambone. He is survived by his sisters, Vera Tornetta and Sandy Baldyga, and his children, Michael Gambone, Karen (Scott) Bieber, Jackie (Jack) Webster, Mary Lee Gambone (Douglas Brooks), Thea (Bruce) Matthews, and Patrick Gambone (Sarah Stampfi), and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to The Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe, Il 60022.