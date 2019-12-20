BEAVERCREEK — Lucille Foster Pleshek, age 95, of Beavercreek, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Lucille was born in 1924 to the late Monroe and Effie Foster and graduated from Morgantown High School. Lucille was extremely supportive of her family and every aspect of their lives. She was a gardener, member of the Iris Society, and won numerous first-place ribbons for her flower arrangements at the Montgomery and Greene County Fairs. Her enthusiasm for Irises and Daylilies was infectious. She was interested in arts and crafts, was a member of the Bridge Club, and treasurer of the University of Dayton Mother's Association. Lucille was also a devout member of Patterson Park Church. Prior to becoming a homemaker, Lucille was an Engineering Aide at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Preceded in death by her husband Lumir; sons Larry and Mark; and sister Jean Kuhn. She is survived by sons Charles and Ronald (Elaine); grandchildren Christopher (Megan) and Daniel; sister Marian Norman; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 pm and Services from 5 to 6 pm Sunday, December 22 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations, can be made to or Patterson Park Church (Unreached Peoples Group). Condolences can be made on the Tribute Wall at www.routsong.com.