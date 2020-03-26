BEAVERCREEK — Paul James Smith slipped away peaceful during his sleep on the morning of March 3, 2020, He had recently spent his 92nd birthday at home sharing a wonderful meal surrounded by his family which he loved so dearly. Paul was born on February 25th, 1928 to Andrew and Angeline Smith, born in 1892. He was preceded in death by his dear wife and son, Patricia A. Brown Smith (1998), and Steven A. Smith (2016). He leaves a legacy of kindness and wisdom through his children, grandchildren. family, and friends. He is survived by, Son, David A. Smith (wife Nancy Schwieterman-Smith), daughter Mary Kay Smith (wife Melissa Heston), son-in-law Scott Shook, and grandchildren, Katerina M. Smith, Victor P. Smith, Emma Holman-Smith, Samuel Holman-Smith Henry Smith-Heston, and beloved niece Patricia Fecher. Our family would also acknowledge and give special thanks to Renee Crossman, his great niece for her diligent care, helping Dad be comfortable during his final days.

Paul married Patricia A. Brown on June 26th,1954, and shortly after the birth of their first child bought their home in Beavercreek, Ohio where he lived until his passing. Paul was a life insurance agent for Western and Southern Life until he and his wife retired in 1990. In his earlier years, Paul enlisted in the Marine Corp shortly after his 18th birthday, March 1946, and served his country during the end of WWII as a "China Marine" and continued serving in the Marine Corp reserves until early 1955.

Spending time with him sharing a good meal, finding that special gem of an antique, catching the largest fish, or watching the "firework" show of flowers in his yard throughout the seasons (especially the daffodils) are all parts of his legacy. The gifts he leaves all of us are his kindness, acceptance, and most of all the love he had for his family and friends.

Dad, Grandpa, Uncle, friend, go in peace without any more pain, and suffering, knowing you will always be a part of us. You left us with love in our hearts. We would like to invite family and friends to Paul's celebration of life event once we all are able to gather again.