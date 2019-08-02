Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert M. Bader. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BADER, Robert M., passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after a five month illness. He was born on June 11, 1930 in Troy, Ohio. He is survived by his wife Laura Jane of 66 years, daughters Anne Elaine (Rodney) Cossaboon of Centerville, Ohio, and Karen Sue (Clifford) Weeks and grandchildren Kailea and Dylan of Kalamazoo, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry Jacob and Katherine (Zerkel) Bader, and brother M. Keith Bader. Bob attended school in Troy – Class of 1948 – and after graduation in 1953 from The Ohio State University, he served in the US Navy onboard the destroyer USS Samuel B. Roberts (DD823) and then on the faculty for the US Naval Academy. He was a Korean War veteran and retired as a Lieutenant in the USNR. He was employed at the Westinghouse Bettis Atomic Power Division in Pittsburg and then by what is now the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base where he retired in 1993 as Chief of the Structures Division. During his career at WPAFB he served in various positions in the Laboratory and also was assigned for tours of duty with the X-20 Dyna-Soar System Program Office and the F-4 System Program Office where he served as the USAF Team Chief for the F-4 Damage Tolerance and Life Extension Program. After retirement in 1993, he worked several years as a consultant and volunteered in an Emeritus position in the Structures Division. Bob served as the US National Delegate to the International Committee on Aeronautical Fatigue (ICAF) and on TTCP - The Technical Cooperation Program. He received the Plantema Medal from ICAF, the John W. Lincoln Medal and the Air Force's outstanding civilian service medal for his professional achievements in aircraft structures and structural integrity. He received Bachelor of Civil Engineering and Master of Science degrees from The Ohio State University, and was named a "Distinguished Alumnus" by the College of Engineering, and an outstanding alumni civil engineer by the Department of Civil Engineering. In the Beavercreek community, Bob was active in Peace Lutheran Church in Beavercreek and was installed in the Hall of Servants. He served as the Treasurer of the Beavercreek Historical Society for many years, chaired several projects and was awarded the City of Beavercreek Culture award. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 3530 Dayton Xenia Rd. with Pastor Steve Kimm officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of services on Monday, August 5. He will be interred at Riverside Cemetery, Troy at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the s Project . www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Beaver Creek News-Courant from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaver Creek News-Courant Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.