1/
Roy Christopher "Chris" Hieatt
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KETTERING — 1969 - 2020 Roy Christopher Hieatt "Chris" of Kettering formerly of Beavercreek passed away July 28, 2020 at University of Cincinnati Hospital of Covid-19. He graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1988 and attended Wright State University. He was employed at Eastway Behavioral Healthcare as an I.T. Administrator. Chris loved listening to classical music, grilling outside, doing acrylic paintings, and working with electronics. He will be greatly missed by his parents, Roy and Carlotta Hieatt, his sister Tracy (Jess) Youngmann, his uncle and aunt Gary and Darla Truman, his longtime companion Rhea Sydney Harrison, several cousins, friends, and Dexter, his special furry friend. Per his wishes there will be no funeral service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver Creek News-Courant from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 4, 2020
I miss you so much, big bro! You didn't deserve this and went way ahead of your time. It was only two months ago that you and I were sharing pics about your birthday gifts, some of which were Dexter gifts. :) I still can't believe you are gone. You always called me "Sweets" not Tracy, and I've been hearing your voice saying that these past weeks. The UCMC was amazing and gave it the best shot. You were strong and held on as long as possible. We had some moments of hope but ultimately things took a toll. I love you very much and I'm glad you're not suffering anymore. I wish we had a little more time together to talk and catch up, but doesn't everyone always wish that? I was proud of you landing your most recent job after some struggles during a tough time. I've always been proud of your paintings. I ordered large prints for your hospital room, but I'm going to frame them and hang them here in my place now. Those plus the giant painting you did for my birthday nearly a decade ago will give me reminders of you and who you were. I love you so much. I know you are at peace now. I love you.

To others who knew Chris, there are a more memories here in the guestbook:
newcomerdayton.com/Obituary/187486/Roy-Hieatt/Dayton-OH
Tracy Hieatt
Brother
August 3, 2020
I graduated from high school with him. He was a sweetheart. He gave big bear hugs. We also worked at Blockbuster video together. We had so much fun. A gentleman....
Christy Savells
Friend
August 2, 2020
He was a great guy and always made me laugh.
Daniel Newton
Coworker
August 2, 2020
Edie Kreider
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved