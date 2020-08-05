I miss you so much, big bro! You didn't deserve this and went way ahead of your time. It was only two months ago that you and I were sharing pics about your birthday gifts, some of which were Dexter gifts. :) I still can't believe you are gone. You always called me "Sweets" not Tracy, and I've been hearing your voice saying that these past weeks. The UCMC was amazing and gave it the best shot. You were strong and held on as long as possible. We had some moments of hope but ultimately things took a toll. I love you very much and I'm glad you're not suffering anymore. I wish we had a little more time together to talk and catch up, but doesn't everyone always wish that? I was proud of you landing your most recent job after some struggles during a tough time. I've always been proud of your paintings. I ordered large prints for your hospital room, but I'm going to frame them and hang them here in my place now. Those plus the giant painting you did for my birthday nearly a decade ago will give me reminders of you and who you were. I love you so much. I know you are at peace now. I love you.



To others who knew Chris, there are a more memories here in the guestbook:

newcomerdayton.com/Obituary/187486/Roy-Hieatt/Dayton-OH

Tracy Hieatt

Brother