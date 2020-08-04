1/
1955 - 2020
Richard Allen Fisher, Sr. 65, of Moneta passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Lewis-Gale Hospital in Salem. He was the husband of Margaret Christie Fisher. They were married for 28 years. Born in Wareham, MA on July 12, 1955 he was the son of the late David H. Fisher and Lydia Marie Morz Fisher. He is also preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Fisher. In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by his daughter, Christie Wilbur and two other children; three brothers; Kenny (Gail) Fisher, Ronnie (Cathy) Fisher, Wayne (Lori) Fisher and a number of nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at Tharp Funeral Home, Bedford on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA 24523-1928
(540) 586-3443
