April 10, 1931 â€" October 24, 2020. Doris Louise Bielli Ford, 89, formerly of Bedford, VA died Saturday, October 24, 2020, in Nags Head, NC. No services are planned at this time. Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com