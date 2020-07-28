Agnes Herndon Walker, 97 of Bedford, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at her residence. She was born on Friday, September 15, 1922 in Russell Co., VA, a daughter of the late Frank W. Herndon and Lottie J. Statzer Herndon. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Horace Edward Walker, a sister, Esther Plaster and her brother, Frank W. Herndon, Jr. She was retired as a meat cutter at Kroger. She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Pauley & husband, Sam, Sharon Stump & husband, John; her sister, Gay Glenn; her sister-in-law, Madge Herndon; grandchildren, Lottie Cheyenne Guthrie (Robert), Jennifer Plympton, Amy Ellen Johnson (Tony), Joshua Stump (Jamie) as well as ten grandchildren & three great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Park with Pastor Ross Gilfillen officiating. The family received friends Tuesday evening from 5 until 7 PM at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.