Albert Michael Robertson, age 66, of Bedford, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn C. Robertson; son, Brian (Jessica) Robertson; other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12-noon at Antioch Baptist Church (Peaksville Community.) Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The remains will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church. Friends may view on Friday from 12-5pm in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
