My precious husband and loving father of our children, Alfred Clifton (Buzzy) Coleman, Jr., born on April 7, 1942, rode into the sunset for the last time saying â€œshit yeah!â€ on July 31, 2019 at our home in Sedalia surrounded by me and our four children. Buzzy overcame many challenges in his life and took this latest challenge of Alzheimerâ€™s Disease head on like the man he was, with no complaints. Buzzy is survived by me, Martha Anne Thompson Coleman, our three sons: Alfred Clifton (Clif) Coleman III & his wife, Melissa, David Thornhill Coleman & his wife, Kate (Collee), Benjamin Vaughan Coleman & his wife, Carly; our daughter, Johannah Hill Coleman, our ten grandchildren David Thornhill Jr., Myles (Millie) Katherine & husband Chris, Natalie Anne, Allison Coleman Angelini & husband Mark, Alfred Clifton (Al) Coleman IV, Noah Benjamin, Gilliam Hill, Luna Vaughan, Autumn Soleil, and Rosemary Belle. Buzzy was also guardian and father figure to his nephew, Michael Bryant, great niece, Claire Bryant and great nephew, Grayson Bryant. He is also survived by his sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Coleman Mason; his brother, Joseph (Joe) Harris Coleman & his wife, Anne, and many dear nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Clifton and Hazel Vaughan Coleman and his sister, Virginia Claire Coleman. We sincerely thank his caretakers, who provided excellent care and much love, even though Buzzy was not always accepting of that help due to his
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019