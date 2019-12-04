Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice B. Lindsay. View Sign Service Information Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory 320 North Bridge Street Bedford , VA 24523-1928 (540)-586-3443 Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Belle Fisher Lindsay, 89, of Forest, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. She was the loving wife for 66 years to Benjamin â€œButchâ€ Randolph Lindsay. Born in Bedford County on March 3, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Robert Aubrey Fisher and Ruth Zimmerman McDaniel. Alice also is preceded in death by a son: Michael Randolph Lindsay. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two sons: Chad Lindsay and wife, Sandra, Julian Lindsay and wife, Kimberly; daughter: Robin Lindsay Elliott and husband, Gordon; grandchildren: Meagan Butkus and husband, Chris, Clay Lindsay, Matthew Elliott and wife, Tina, Sarah Crowell and husband, Sam, Jessica Bayne and husband, Robert, Hannah Lindsay; great grandchildren: Kayli, Allison , Olivia, Nicholas, Grace, Aubrey, Lillie; and daughter-in-law: Donna Lindsay. Alice enjoyed reading, sewing, bird watching, painting and making crafts. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. A celebration of Aliceâ€™s life will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Chapel in Bedford with Pastor Sue Keen officiating. The family request memorial contributions be made to Forest Methodist Church or Bedford Cares. A special thanks to Cardinal Assisted Living for the special care they received for their mother and their father who is living there. To send condolences online please visit



