Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice H. Mahone. View Sign Service Information Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory 320 North Bridge Street Bedford , VA 24523-1928 (540)-586-3443 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory 320 North Bridge Street Bedford , VA 24523-1928 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory 320 North Bridge Street Bedford , VA 24523-1928 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Hunt Reynolds Mahone, 93, of Bedford passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was born on July 27, 1926 in Red House, VA. A daughter of the late Sidney Vivian Reynolds and Dora Alice Hunt Reynolds. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Tilman Oâ€™Conner Mahone; two brothers, James Vivian Reynolds and Linwood B. â€œBuckâ€ Reynolds; also one nephew, James Douglas â€œDougâ€ Reynolds. Alice was a devoted Christian woman who loved her church and family, especially her grandson and great-granddaughter. Alice grew up in Lynchburg where she graduated from E.C. Glass high school. After high school she married the love of her life Tilman Mahone and moved to Bedford. Alice worked for Sam Moore Furniture as a personnel manager for 35 plus years. She is a member of Bedford Christian Church. She also enjoyed working with flowers and flower arrangements especially roses. She was a member of the Belmont Garden Club, Bedford Professional Womenâ€™s group â€œBPWâ€, where she worked closely with their yearly scholarship program for many years. Alice is survived by her daughter, Mary Beth Quarles, her husband and special son-in-law Randy; grandson, Matthew Quarles (Whitney); great-granddaughter, Waylynne Ann Quarles; Aunt, Betty Ann Reynolds Petty; nieces, Janice Blackwood (Herbie), Sandra Mutter (Sammie); nephews, Barton Reynolds (Leigh), Kevin Reynolds (Lynne), Michael Reynolds (Maranne) and J.D. Reynolds (Angie); also surviving are numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. The family would like to express their thankfulness to her physician, Dr. Kathryn Sparhawk and her nurse Regina. Also, thanks to her special caregivers, Carolyn Hargrove, Linda Witt and all her wonderful friends and neighbors for all the visits, thoughts, prayers and acts of kindness during this most difficult of times. Alice will be missed greatly by all that knew her, especially her family. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Aliceâ€™s memory please consider Bedford Christian Church. A funeral service and celebration of Aliceâ€™s life was conducted at 11:00am on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 at Tharp Funeral Chapel in Bedford with Rev. Dr. David Walton officiating. The burial followed the service at Virginia Memorial Park with her late husband. The family received friends on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Tharp Funeral Home in Bedford from 6:00 until 8:00pm. To send condolences online please visit



Alice Hunt Reynolds Mahone, 93, of Bedford passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. She was born on July 27, 1926 in Red House, VA. A daughter of the late Sidney Vivian Reynolds and Dora Alice Hunt Reynolds. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Tilman Oâ€™Conner Mahone; two brothers, James Vivian Reynolds and Linwood B. â€œBuckâ€ Reynolds; also one nephew, James Douglas â€œDougâ€ Reynolds. Alice was a devoted Christian woman who loved her church and family, especially her grandson and great-granddaughter. Alice grew up in Lynchburg where she graduated from E.C. Glass high school. After high school she married the love of her life Tilman Mahone and moved to Bedford. Alice worked for Sam Moore Furniture as a personnel manager for 35 plus years. She is a member of Bedford Christian Church. She also enjoyed working with flowers and flower arrangements especially roses. She was a member of the Belmont Garden Club, Bedford Professional Womenâ€™s group â€œBPWâ€, where she worked closely with their yearly scholarship program for many years. Alice is survived by her daughter, Mary Beth Quarles, her husband and special son-in-law Randy; grandson, Matthew Quarles (Whitney); great-granddaughter, Waylynne Ann Quarles; Aunt, Betty Ann Reynolds Petty; nieces, Janice Blackwood (Herbie), Sandra Mutter (Sammie); nephews, Barton Reynolds (Leigh), Kevin Reynolds (Lynne), Michael Reynolds (Maranne) and J.D. Reynolds (Angie); also surviving are numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. The family would like to express their thankfulness to her physician, Dr. Kathryn Sparhawk and her nurse Regina. Also, thanks to her special caregivers, Carolyn Hargrove, Linda Witt and all her wonderful friends and neighbors for all the visits, thoughts, prayers and acts of kindness during this most difficult of times. Alice will be missed greatly by all that knew her, especially her family. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Aliceâ€™s memory please consider Bedford Christian Church. A funeral service and celebration of Aliceâ€™s life was conducted at 11:00am on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 at Tharp Funeral Chapel in Bedford with Rev. Dr. David Walton officiating. The burial followed the service at Virginia Memorial Park with her late husband. The family received friends on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Tharp Funeral Home in Bedford from 6:00 until 8:00pm. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com . Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. Published in Bedford Bulletin from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bedford Bulletin Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close