Allen Thomas Witt, 87 of Bedford, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was a son of the late Allen M. Witt and Clara Howerton Witt. He is survived by his wife, Jean Bowden Witt; sons, Mark M. Witt, Michael A. Witt; daughter, Linda Schlapman-Venhorst. A funeral service was conducted on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford. Interment was in Quaker Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020