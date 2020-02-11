Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy R. Burks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Amy Rebecca Fifer Burks, 89 of Bedford, VA made her journey to heaven on February 7, 2020 at Bedford Hospice House. She was born on October 29, 1930 in Big Island, VA a daughter of the late Edward Gardner Fifer and Patria Elizabeth Austin Fifer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Hoover Burks; seven brothers, Dewey, William, Edward, Dean, Ryan, Kenneth and Larry Fifer; five sisters, May Fifer, Evelyn Brown, Margaret Tiller, Audrey Massie and Patricia Casey. Along with her now deceased husband, Amy was a retired co-owner and operator of the Bluegrass Market and Restaurant in Naola, VA. They also enjoyed working together in flea markets along the east coast. Amy was an excellent seamstress and did work for many people. She also worked for a garment factory in Madison Heights, VA as well as several department stores. She enjoyed making clothes for her children and sewing for friends and neighbors. She also loved gardening and looked forward to each Spring! Amy was well-known for her hospitality to visitors and loved making cookies for Josephâ€™s Dream Apartments meetings. She was a member of Suck Spring Baptist Church, Bedford VA and loved working in church with a servantâ€™s heart for many years. Amy is survived by two daughters, Janet Ross and her husband Rev. E. Larry Ross and Valerie Albritton and her husband Ken; three grandsons; two granddaughters; 12 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Glenna Putney and Gayle Burks of Big Island and numerous nieces, nephews and family. Amy loved her family. The family would like to thank members of the Bedford Hospice House for the wonderful care they gave to Amy in her last days and moments. Thanks also to the Bedford Day Center, their wonderful staff and all her friends there, which she dearly loved there. Amy also dearly loved all her friends at Josephâ€™s Dream Apartments. We celebrated Amyâ€™s homegoing on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Big Island Baptist Church in Big Island, VA with Rev. Larry Ross and Rev. Michael Cox officiating. Interment followed in the Big Island Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. Any memorial donations can be made to Bedford Hospice House or Suck Spring Baptist Church. Arrangements are being handled by Burch-Messier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford. To send condolences www.burch-messier.com Published in Bedford Bulletin from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020

