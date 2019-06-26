Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory 320 North Bridge Street Bedford , VA 24523-1928 (540)-586-3443 Send Flowers Obituary

Angela Denise Trent Crouch, 48, of Thaxton, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke, Memorial Hospital after a very courageous battle with cancer. She was born on November 28, 1970 in Bedford, VA. She is the daughter of Marion M. Trent and the late Johnnie T. Trent. In addition to her father she was preceded in death her mother-in-law, Nina Crouch and Uncle, Ed Bell. Angela never met a stranger and loved her family and friends. She also loved her church and working with childrenâ€™s ministries. Her love was strong, and her faith was stronger. She loved photography, decorating her home, cooking and spending time with her family and friends. She was loved by many and will be missed by all that knew her. In addition to her mother, Angela was survived by her loving husband, Rodney L. Crouch; daughter, Cayla M. Crouch; father-in-law, Nelson Crouch; aunts, Shelby Fullen and her husband, Roger and Mary Ann Bell; cousins, Brian Fullen and wife, Tara, Jenny Clark and her husband, James and their children Ethan Clark, Evan Clark and Vickie Bell and her husband, Jim Seli; also surviving are numerous other family and friends. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Angelaâ€™s memory please consider, Melanoma Research Foundation, 1411 K. Street NW Suite 800, Washington, DC 20005. A funeral service and celebration of Angelaâ€™s life was conducted at 12:00 noon on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Faith Life Church in Montvale with Roger McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Bedford. The family received friends from 5:00 until 7:00 pm on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory in Bedford. To send condolences online please visit



Angela Denise Trent Crouch, 48, of Thaxton, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke, Memorial Hospital after a very courageous battle with cancer. She was born on November 28, 1970 in Bedford, VA. She is the daughter of Marion M. Trent and the late Johnnie T. Trent. In addition to her father she was preceded in death her mother-in-law, Nina Crouch and Uncle, Ed Bell. Angela never met a stranger and loved her family and friends. She also loved her church and working with childrenâ€™s ministries. Her love was strong, and her faith was stronger. She loved photography, decorating her home, cooking and spending time with her family and friends. She was loved by many and will be missed by all that knew her. In addition to her mother, Angela was survived by her loving husband, Rodney L. Crouch; daughter, Cayla M. Crouch; father-in-law, Nelson Crouch; aunts, Shelby Fullen and her husband, Roger and Mary Ann Bell; cousins, Brian Fullen and wife, Tara, Jenny Clark and her husband, James and their children Ethan Clark, Evan Clark and Vickie Bell and her husband, Jim Seli; also surviving are numerous other family and friends. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Angelaâ€™s memory please consider, Melanoma Research Foundation, 1411 K. Street NW Suite 800, Washington, DC 20005. A funeral service and celebration of Angelaâ€™s life was conducted at 12:00 noon on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Faith Life Church in Montvale with Roger McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Bedford. The family received friends from 5:00 until 7:00 pm on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory in Bedford. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com . Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. Published in Bedford Bulletin from June 26 to June 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bedford Bulletin Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close