Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela D. Crouch. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffrey Alan Bavely, 55, of Bedford, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was born in Lynchburg, VA on June 3, 1964 a son of John Paul Bavely, Jr. and Donna Booth Bavely. He was preceded in death by two brothers, John Paul Bavely, III, John Nelson Bavely; and his maternal and paternal grandparents. Jeff was employed at Medi Home as a respiratory therapist. He sang in the Chancel Choir at Main Street United Methodist Church and he loved golf and fishing. He was loved by everyone and he never met a stranger. In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife, Sara Bierer Bavely; brother, James Bavely and shoulder bumping sister-in-law, Tammy; nephew, James â€œVinnieâ€ Bavely, II; goddaughter, Rosie Preston; godson, James Jones III; mother-in-law, Barbara Bierer; fur-children, Jasper and Oscar; and numerous other family and friends. A memorial service will be held 3:30 p.m., Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Main Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Rick Ecklund officiating. Family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church Building Fund. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.



Jeffrey Alan Bavely, 55, of Bedford, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was born in Lynchburg, VA on June 3, 1964 a son of John Paul Bavely, Jr. and Donna Booth Bavely. He was preceded in death by two brothers, John Paul Bavely, III, John Nelson Bavely; and his maternal and paternal grandparents. Jeff was employed at Medi Home as a respiratory therapist. He sang in the Chancel Choir at Main Street United Methodist Church and he loved golf and fishing. He was loved by everyone and he never met a stranger. In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife, Sara Bierer Bavely; brother, James Bavely and shoulder bumping sister-in-law, Tammy; nephew, James â€œVinnieâ€ Bavely, II; goddaughter, Rosie Preston; godson, James Jones III; mother-in-law, Barbara Bierer; fur-children, Jasper and Oscar; and numerous other family and friends. A memorial service will be held 3:30 p.m., Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Main Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Rick Ecklund officiating. Family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church Building Fund. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360. Published in Bedford Bulletin from July 3 to July 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bedford Bulletin Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close