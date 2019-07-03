Jeffrey Alan Bavely, 55, of Bedford, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was born in Lynchburg, VA on June 3, 1964 a son of John Paul Bavely, Jr. and Donna Booth Bavely. He was preceded in death by two brothers, John Paul Bavely, III, John Nelson Bavely; and his maternal and paternal grandparents. Jeff was employed at Medi Home as a respiratory therapist. He sang in the Chancel Choir at Main Street United Methodist Church and he loved golf and fishing. He was loved by everyone and he never met a stranger. In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife, Sara Bierer Bavely; brother, James Bavely and shoulder bumping sister-in-law, Tammy; nephew, James â€œVinnieâ€ Bavely, II; goddaughter, Rosie Preston; godson, James Jones III; mother-in-law, Barbara Bierer; fur-children, Jasper and Oscar; and numerous other family and friends. A memorial service will be held 3:30 p.m., Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Main Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Rick Ecklund officiating. Family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church Building Fund. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from July 3 to July 4, 2019