Angela Stafford Turman, 42 of Chestnut Fork Road, Bedford VA. On July 20, our sister Angela Stafford Turman left suddenly in her sleep. Angela was born in 1977, the youngest of six (6) children. During her short 42 years, Angela attended Body Camp Elementary, graduated from Staunton River High School, attended Quaker Baptist Church and became mother of two children. Angela grew up in rural Bedford County, where frankly there is just not much to do. She learned to fight while very young, thanks to her three older and larger brothers. At 5 years old, Angela asked her oldest brother to teach her to drive a tractor. He agreed, and they (he) accidentally ran it across the road, up a bank and into the woods. She climbed down, said â€œNever mindâ€� and never got on another tractor. Angela then tried to learn to ride her middle-brotherâ€™s unicycle, which ended as quickly as the tractor lesson. Her brothers then taught her archery which she enjoyed at first. But our family had cats, so archery didnâ€™t end very well either. Angela then went swimming with her third brother (more accurately, he threw her into the family pool). She liked that and asked him to do it again. And again. This love for water followed Angela into adulthood and she became an excellent swimmer. Angela attempted to learn piano from her Mother (an accomplished pianist that played at many area Churches). But during about the 5th lesson, they agreed it was frustrating them both and probably damaging the piano, so they stopped and went swimming. Our Mom also liked wind chimes. Angela REALLY liked wind chimes and collected them her entire life. While this may sound enchanting, it actually became very annoying (especially in March). In High School, Angela worked with her Dad (who was also a Gideon) in his Insurance agency in Bedford. She loved the time with Dad, but found Insurance boring. So after graduating she moved to a more stimulating, fast-paced career in Elderly Health Care. Angelaâ€™s entire family loved to swim. Like her Mom and middle brother, Angela was also artistic and enjoyed painting and drawing. But unlike her Dad and other two brothers, she could not weld, she hated math and never owned a tractor. Above all, Angelaâ€™s most treasured times were spent with her children. Angela is preceded in death by her parents, William H. Stafford Sr. and Eva P. Stafford, by two infant brothers and by all of her grandparents. She is survived by her three older brothers: William (Bill) H. Stafford II, Matthew P. Stafford, and Leonard P. Stafford, all of Bedford County VA. She also is survived by her two children, Camron Turman and Candace Stafford. She leaves behind her beloved fiancÃ© Jimmie Bush and his sons Chase and Cody, as well as numerous in-laws, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. Angelaâ€™s cremated remains will be spread by her family later. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Gideons International is suggested. To Angela: Your leaving comes too soon, too young, and leaves a void in the lives of many. We love you, and miss you. Please tell Mom and Dad we said â€œHiâ€� and we will all be along eventually. Love, Your Brothers



