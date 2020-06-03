Anita Collins Martin, 81 of Moneta, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her residence. She was a daughter of the late Tom Collins and Elline Blackburn Colllins. She is survived by her husband, Robert Frazier Martin; her son, Robert S. "Bob" Martin; her daughters, Lisa A. Martin, Karen M. McGlamery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.