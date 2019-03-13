Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna C. Judd. View Sign

Anna Christine "Chris" Lind Judd, 77, of Bedford passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Bedford Memorial Hospital. She was born on January 30, 1942 in Furth Germany. A daughter of the late, Emma Lind. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jaquline Marie Dooley. Anna worked alongside her husband in their Aviation Business. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandkids. She also enjoyed flowers and gardening, especially roses. She often could be found shopping for a new pair of shoes to add to her collection. She was loved by many and will be missed by all that knew her. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Anna's memory please consider the , 2840 VA-419 Suite 106A, Roanoke, VA 24018. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com . Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. Funeral Home Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

