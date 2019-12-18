Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna C. Vickers. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM Bedford Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 1534 Link Rd Bedford , VA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Christine Vickers, 80, died peacefully at Carriage Hills Assisted Living on December 6, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimerâ€™s Disease. She was born in Dublin, VA, in 1939 to Elizabeth Anna and William Harrell Vickers, Sr. She is preceded in death by her parents, older brothers William Harrell Jr (June), Douglas (Doug), Anthony (Tony) Vickers, and Clive William Hylton â€œBillâ€ to whom she was married for over 40 years. Anna, known as Ann, is remembered with love by her four daughters: Deborah Ann Hylton Mason (Ronald) of Richmond, VA, Donna Lynn Hylton of Lynchburg, VA, Karren Marie Hylton of Bedford, VA, and Connie Sue Hylton of Clifton Forge, VA; eight grandchildren: Adrianna Nicoe Mason, Bonita Lynn Hylton, Kierston Taylor Mason(Haven), Kaitlin Alis Lemaster(Jared), Loren Cole Hylton(Lauren), Danielle Hylton Outland(Michael), Traye William Crawley and Dagan Seth Crawley; seven great grandchildren; granddaughter at heart Cristin Fischer and dear friends Nancy Fischer, Clara Oakley, Ruth Arthur and Bobby Arthur-Annâ€™s sparring partner. Ann was known for her feisty personality, nurturing spirit and sense of humor and was affectionately referred to as â€œGrannyâ€ by many friends of the family. After her marriage and birth of her first child, Ann began a life of adventure, making her home in South Dakota, Montana, Iowa, Spain, Germany, Maine, and Colorado as the wife of an Air Force Sergeant. After Bill retired from the Air Force, the family returned to Virginia in 1971 where she took care of her aging parents. Ann was a stay at home mom until her kids were older. At that time she handled the bookkeeping for the familyâ€™s trucking company as well as assisted with pilot car services for Billâ€™s oversized loads which took her and Bill all over the US. Ann worked at Rubatex in Bedford and Roanoke for a number of years and, at age 59, went back to school to earn a degree in medical transcription. She worked for a dental office in Lynchburg until her retirement. Ann began studying the Bible with Jehovahâ€™s Witnesses in a remote fishing town in Maine and was baptized in 1969 after moving to Denver, Colorado-beginning a life of exciting and faithful service to Jehovah. She leaves her family with many treasured memories of shared spiritual activities central to their lives. A memorial service will be held on December 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Bedford Kingdom Hall of Jehovahâ€™s Witnesses located at 1534 Link Rd, Bedford, VA 24523.

