Anna Wood passed away peacefully at her home on December 26, 2019. She was surrounded by the love of her family and the light of her faith. She was an exceedingly young 67 years of age. Anna was a deeply beloved wife, daughter, sister, mother, nana, aunt, and friend. In the span of her life, she was capable of any endeavor or adventure. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, massage therapy, bowling, crafting, lunches with friends, whitewater river rafting, shopping, photography, hanging at the beach, travel, and above all - people. While her talents were many, she was never happier than in the pursuit of helping someone else. The lives that she touched and the lessons that she taught are too numerous to count. She is survived by her devoted husband, Larry; her sweet mother, Anne; her stunning daughters, Jennifer and Nannette; two excellent son-in-laws, Stan and Todd; her three brilliant grandchildren, Kayla, Ella, and Will; her best friend and sister, Jenny (and Melvin); her loving brother Ben, (and Patricia); her loving brother, Steven (and Rae); her dear sister, Yvonne; adored nieces and nephews; and so many fantastic friends. Please join us in celebrating the life of this remarkable woman. Funeral services were held on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Salem United Methodist Church in Bedford, Virginia. There was a period of visitation with the family starting at 2:00pm; the service commences at 3:00pm; and a catered supper will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Salem United Methodist Church building fund or the New Hope United Methodist Church from her hometown of Hertford, North Carolina. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.



