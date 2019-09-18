Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Y. Tiedeman. View Sign Service Information Direct Cremation of Maine 182 Waldo Avenue Belfast , ME 04915 (207)-338-1433 Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Yates Tiedeman, 100, passed away peacefully at the Sussman House, September 3, 2019 in Rockport Maine with her 3 children by her side. Born on June 19, 1919 in Perry, Iowa, to Arthur and Louise Yates and the 5th of 6 children. She spent her first ten years in Perry Iowa and then moved to Wausau Wisconsin, where she spent her high school years. During WWII she was a member of the Signal Corps and met her husband, Fredrick William Tiedeman, and married in Wausau, Wisconsin, December 28, 1946. They moved to Westfield NJ, where they raised their family. She was a member of the Westfield Presbyterian Church. They had the wonderful opportunity to move to Japan, 1968-1970 for Fredricks â€˜work. These 2 years were the best years of her life. The overseas experience was a gift of a lifetime that she embraced with both arms. Upon returning to the United States, they lived in Bedford, Virginia for 22 years overlooking her beloved Blue Ridge Mountains , after her husbandsâ€™ passing, she moved to Harrisonburg VA ,and then to Camden Maine 2003. Her first love was Virginia. Anna was an avid quilter and stitched cross stitch. All of her children have quilts that have been hand quilted by her hands. She was a talented seamstress and a great cook as well. Anna was a volunteer at Bedford Hospital, and had always been a giving member and volunteer to the Bedford Presbyterian Church. Anna is survived by her children, Charles (and wife Pati) Asbury, NJ, Jane (and husband William Hopwood) Elkins, NH, Glenn (and wife Celeste) Ashland, Vriginia. Grandchildren: Anna Hopwood Blanton, Placerville, CO, Taite Hopwood, Gibsonia,PA, Trevor Hopwood, Eliot, ME, Matthew Tiedeman, Milford,NJ, Katy Rogers, Glen Burnie, MD, James Tiedeman,â€¦..(?), Arthur Tiedeman, Boyton Beach, FL and Audrey Tiedeman, Austin,TX. Anna was blessed with 9 Great Grandchildren, Lila Hopwood, Julia Hopwood, Emeilia Hopwood, Exton Hopwood, Charlotte Hopwood, Brady Hopwood and Harper Blanton, Troy Tiedeman, Alycia Tiedeman. The family extends a thank you to all the staff at Quarry Hill, Camden, Maine and a special thank you to the staff at The Sussman House for their love and caring in her final days. Funeral services will be private and there will be a celebration of her life, October 2020 overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains. Donations and gifts may be sent to â€¨Bedford Presbyterian Church, 105 W. Main St., Bedford, VA 24523

Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019

