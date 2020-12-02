Anne Braley Buntin, 86, of Moneta, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at her residence in Moneta, VA. She was born on March 21, 1934. A daughter of the late Everette Rufus Braley and Julia Bain Braley. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, David Burgess Buntin and their son, Robert Everett Buntin. Anne was a member of Palestine Baptist Church. She loved her worldly travels and especially her most recent trip on the Colorado/ Canadian Rockies train trip with her family. She was a very gracious republican woman who loved bird watching and spending time with her family on smith mountain lake. She served as a SML Fire Belle for many years and enjoyed her volunteer work at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Gift Shop. She was loved by so many and will be missed dearly. Anne is survived by her daughter, Julie Anne Hardy and her husband, Jason; three grandchildren, Christopher David Buntin, Brailey Nicole Buntin and Clifton David Hardy; five cousins, two nephews and one niece. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Anneâ€™s memory please consider, Guide Dogs for the Blind, P.O. Box 3950, San Rafael, CA, or the American Breast Cancer Society. A memorial service and private inurnment service will be scheduled in the future alongside her loving husband at Arlington National Cemetery. To send condolences to the family please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Smith Mountain Lake is assisting the family.