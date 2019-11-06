Annie M. Forgie

Annie Mae Carter Forgie, 89 of Roanoke, died Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was born in Bedford, VA on September 22, 1930 a daughter of the late Melvin Henry Carter and Elsie Ann Carter. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Alfred Bud Fizer; son, Carey Fizer; and sister, Virginia Everson. She was a retired nursing assistant. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Daniel Forgie; sons, David Fizer and wife Donna, Roger Fizer and wife Reva; daughter, Kathy St. Clair; daughter-in-law, Theresa Fizer Loyd and husband Chuck; brother, Ambrose Carter and wife Grace; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family received friends 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St., Bedford. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Walnut Grove Church in Momâ€™s name. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
