Aquiles â€œKeeleyâ€ Amparan, III, 27, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was the son of Aquiles â€œKikiâ€ Amparan, Jr. (Kim) and Dorothy â€œByrdâ€ Strain (David); born in Roanoke on September 23, 1992. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Edna â€œSisâ€ Amparan; maternal grandfather, Dell William Hawkins and uncle, Dennis Nichols. Keeley is survived by his sister, Grace Amparan; son, Aquelle Starks; paternal grandfather, Dr. Aquiles Amparan, Sr.; maternal grandmother, Betty Creasy Hawkins; stepbrother, Kyle Hogan (Samantha); stepsisters, Sissy Willard (Brandon), Samantha Strain; aunts, Maria Bass (Chris), Laura Osborn (Brock), Marta Rowe (Paul), Cathy Minor (Greg); uncle, David Nichols (Ninah); cousins, Taylor, Virginia, Brennon, Carson, Abby and Jackson. Keeley proudly served as an infantryman in the U.S. Marine Corps. He lived for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and hiking with his family. He pursued everything with passion. A memorial service and celebration of Keeleyâ€™s life will be conducted at 11:00 am on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Chapel in Bedford. The family will receive friends Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the funeral home from 5:00-7:00 p.m. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019