Aubrey Donald West, 79, of 492 Leewood Road, Lynch Station died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Guggenheimer Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of Shirley Ann Wood West for 42 years. He was born October 9, 1939 in Campbell County, a son of the late Ottie West and Lilly Dowdy West.Â He was a retired self-employed upholsterer and U.S Army veteran of the Vietnam War. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Steve West and his wife, Sherry of Lynch Station; a step-son, George Dooley and his wife, Cathy of Bedofrd; a step-daughter, Suzanne Carter of Lynch Station; one sister, Shirley Wertz of North Carolina; three grandchildren, Anna Mayhew, Ashley Mayhew, and Kara Orange; four great-grandchildren, Kyla, Kaiden, Leeland, and Baileemay; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Beebe. He was preceded in death by a stepson, Wesley Dooley; six brothers, John West, Edward West, Clays West, Bill West, Dick West, and Thomas West; and two sisters, Margaret Tweedy and Iris Witt. A funeral service was conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista with interment to follow in Leesville United Methodist Church Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Altavista Memorial Post 36 and Gretna Post 232. The family received friends from 7:00 until 8:30 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista and other times at the residence and the home of Steve and Sherry West, 349 Old Pocket Rd., Lynch Station. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from May 29 to May 30, 2019