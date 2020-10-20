1/1
Aubrey Richard Wood 74, passed away on September 28, 2020 at his daughter's home in Elizabethton, TN after a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving daughters and their families. He was born March 1, 1946 in Roanoke, VA a son of the late Aubrey Willard (Jack) Wood and Hazel Owens Wood. He was also preceded in death by his second wife Joyce Elaine Wood and stepson Todd Jones. Richard spent most of his adult life living in Elizabethton, TN with his family. He leaves behind his daughters Cindy Elaine Wood (Carlos) and Wendy Dawn Oliver (Oscar) of Elizabethton, TN, his sisters Betty Overstreet (Gary) of Bedford, VA and Josie Arney (Michael) of Goode, VA, his brothers Ronald A. Wood (Darlene) of Roanoke, VA and Garland M. Wood of Bedford, VA. Four grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. Richard enjoyed raising baby calves, working in his garden, and playing his steel guitar. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date for his family to rejoice in the love they shared with Richard.

Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
